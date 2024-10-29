Letters to the Editor: Steve Garvey deserves to lose, and it’s not because he voted for Trump

To the editor: If former Dodgers great Steve Garvey loses in the election for U.S. senator from California next week, it will not be because he is a Republican in a Democratic state. It’s because he is a political neophyte running for an important, powerful office, on a platform of being a MAGA mini-me. (“Garvey had better luck against the Yankees in 1981 than he will in the November election,” column, Oct. 25)

In other words, he took the field with no glove, no warm-up or even any training or awareness of the game. In all the years I have lived in Palm Desert, I do not recall he was involved in any local activities. I did not even know he lived here.

I will give him credit for being a mini-Trump. It seems he has done poorly in business, and his praise for tough immigration tactics indicates he is ignorant of the devastating effect mass deportation would have on Coachella Valley residents and businesses, much less the California and national economies.

It doesn’t matter what party someone like Garvey registers in; he has no business running for the Senate. He is earning this loss.

David Middleton, Palm Desert

To the editor: Even with his name recognition, Garvey must have realized from the start that he was doomed to lose the Senate race.

As a center-right voter, I didn’t vote for him in the primaries because I knew that he had no chance to win. Instead I voted for Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine), who is a left-wing ideologue, but at least she wasn’t Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank).

Our next senator lied to the country when he said he had the goods on then-President Trump during the Russia investigation — even when it appears he didn’t.

I’m mad at Garvey for running, because at least Porter would have had a chance to defeat Schiff.

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda