Letters to the Editor: Worried about refinery closures? EVs are easier and cheaper than ever

To the editor: Your article on the closure of the Phillips 66 refinery complex in Wilmington and Carson mentions without attribution that the transition to electric vehicles is going to “take decades.” Even if there is research to back this up, I’ll tell you why it might still take awhile: The fossil fuel industry has spent billions spreading fear and doubt about EVs since I began advocating for them two decades ago.

Last week I drove from L.A. to Phoenix in an EV, seamlessly and easily fast-charging on the way. I was alone and temperatures reached into the 90s — thanks to climate change — but it was a breeze.

My only concern about the Phillips 66 refinery closure is the workers. Here’s the solution: Phillips should end its filthy sponsorship of our beloved Dodgers and spend the money on retraining, right here at home. We’re going to need thousands of new electricians to install even more EV chargers, and L.A. Trade-Technical College offers electrician courses, even degrees.

Advertisement

I drove to Phoenix largely “on sunshine,” because I’m privileged enough to have solar at home. Let’s all drive on sunshine, shut down more refineries and refrain from ever buying a new gas car again.

And don’t forget: It’s cheaper to drive an EV than a gas car, and lots of used EV models are on the market.

Zan Dubin, Santa Monica

Advertisement

The writer is co-founder of National Drive Electric Week.

..

To the editor: The state of California should be begging Phillips 66 to keep its refinery complex operating and giving whatever concessions are needed to keep going.

Advertisement

The consequences of the shutdown will be huge. Of course, hundreds of well-paying jobs will be lost, but the impact on the overall economy will be greater as the dependence on imported fuel will drive prices at the pump to record levels never seen before. With a third of expected imports to come from the politically volatile Middle East, supply interruptions are likely.

About 80% of new cars sold in California still use gas. Buckle up, because hard times are coming.

Glynn Morris, Savannah, Ga.

..

To the editor: Rising gas prices cannot be the end-all concern when contemplating the refinery shutdown. Climate change is upon us, right now. If there is any doubt, consider the recent nightmarish storms in Florida, North Carolina and Texas.

So I cheer Phillips 66’s strategic refinery retreat, because there are better, cleaner, cheaper ways to power our lives and our transportation. I speak from firsthand knowledge: As a teenager I pumped gas at one of my father’s many Phillips 66 gas stations. Even back then, I knew there had to be a better way.

Advertisement

Turns out I was right: I have been driving solar-powered EVs since 2001, and I have never looked back.

Linda Nicholes, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: Your front-page story about refinery closures mentions toward the end that Gov. Gavin Newsom “has gone on the warpath against the oil industry.”

Gee, I wonder why oil companies are leaving the state. Such a puzzle.

Ron Stenlake, Los Angeles