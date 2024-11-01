Letters to the Editor: I’m a Republican who worked for Barry Goldwater in 1964. In 2024, I’m voting for the Democrat

To the editor: I’m a registered Republican. I have been a Republican since I supported Barry Goldwater for president in 1964. At that time, I was the Republican coordinator for Coffee County, Ala. We carried Coffee County and the state of Alabama for Goldwater. (“Here are 4 campaign promises from Trump. What are their chances if he wins?” Oct. 16)

Since then, I have not left the Republican Party; the Republican Party has left me. Over the years, it has slowly shifted away from the core conservative principles that it had in 1964.

When Donald Trump decided to run for president in 2015, he struck me as a doofus who was totally unqualified to be president. So, when he received the Republican nomination in 2016, I voted for the Democratic candidate. For the life of me, I couldn’t figure out why so many people were being taken in by his lies and ridiculous reasoning.

This year, it is even worse. Again, I will vote for the Democratic candidate just to register a vote against Trump. God help the United States if Trump again becomes president.

Charles Wilson, Oxnard

To the editor: I don’t think Trump really thought it through beforehand when he decided to speak on water conservation, allocations and environmental laws while standing on his golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes in September.

He said he would “revert water up into the hills where you have all the dead forests,” and that we should not worry about the water for an endangered fish that is “not making it anyway.”

Correct me if I’m wrong, but doesn’t it take a huge amount of water to maintain a golf course? If he really wants to put his money where his mouth is, how about making the golf course nine holes instead of 18? He can’t have it both ways.

Daniel V. Shannon, Camarillo

To the editor: What, to a transgender person, is the choice presented by this election?

One candidate will persecute us by whatever means he can get away with if he wins. The other knows this and coasts on our votes while struggling not to be seen with us.

It’s as though the vice president would rather pretend that we do not exist. Perhaps I should knock on doors with a bag over my head?

Lily Weaver, Los Angeles