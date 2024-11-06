Letters to the Editor: Targeting transgender people says a lot about the Republican Party

To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian is right in her analysis of the Republicans’ use of the transgender (non)issue as a way to gain power by stoking fear within a population that is already averse to social change.

However, any vulnerable group could be a target of demonization. Why target transgender people, when they are such a small minority and pose no actual threat?

The one factor Abcarian does not mention is the toxic hypermasculinity that former President Trump and his supporters spew in order to compensate for their own insecurities and lack of any real ideas to move the nation forward. Too bad the transgender community has to suffer as a result.

Laurie Jacobs, San Clemente

To the editor: Abcarian questions why Trump is so fixated on transgender issues. Maybe it’s because his billionaire supporter Elon Musk wants to spotlight it.

Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, commented last July on her estrangement with her father. After Musk had alleged that she was “killed” by the “woke mind virus,” she said that her father “just won’t stop lying” about her and he lives in his “own delusional fantasy land.”

Such disclosures certainly should be private for the average citizen. But when this election carries such high stakes for Americans, the public has a right to know about something like this.

Jim Hoover, Huntington Beach