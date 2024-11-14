Letters to the Editor: Hey, California, speed up your ballot counting. Ask Texas and Florida how they do it

To the editor: The way California counts its ballots is disgraceful. (“Decisive election waits for California’s results. What’s the hold-up?” Nov. 12)

Florida is able to count 95% of its ballots within three hours of its polls closing. Texas is also able to count very quickly. Most states reached 95% of the count within 12 hours. It is now more than a week after the election, and California has millions of ballots remaining.

Certainly, if other states can do it, why not California? It seems to me that Gov. Gavin Newsom should make it a priority to get speedy and accurate results in the same way that Florida and Texas do.

Gov. Newsom, swallow your pride and ask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott how they do it and then implement their reforms. Let’s get California returns in a timely manner so our elected officials can quickly prepare to represent us.

Christopher Blake, San Diego