Letters to the Editor: Praise for an L.A. Times reporter’s profile on Gnatalie the dinosaur

Visitors and media view Gnatalie, the 70-foot-long skeleton in a new wing of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles on Nov. 13.

To the editor: The story of the dinosaur Gnatalie, our newest (and oldest) L.A. celebrity, is a captivating read in the midst of all the usual news. Reporter Corinne Purtill has done this incredible story justice with her riveting account of the ancient world in which Gnatalie lived, how the world developed around her after she died, and how she came to be discovered eons later.

Kudos to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, and congratulations to the L.A. Times and your talented writer for giving this green debutante her due. I hope this world-class visitor will ignite an interest in science and the world around us.

I can’t wait to go see her. For once, I’m excited to be short and able to get a glimpse through the child-friendly door into the Gnatalie exhibit before the tall people do.

Advertisement

Jan Bunker, San Pedro

..

To the editor: Instead of a dry essay on the fossil Gnatalie suitable for only those interested in such academic subjects, Corinne Purtill gave the reader a charmingly written, warm and gracious description that enhanced the appreciation of that discovery.

Advertisement

Please continue to use her writing skills to describe other subjects.

Jack Salem, Los Angeles