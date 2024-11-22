Letters to the Editor: Regardless of Trump, the battle against climate change is picking up. Let’s keep it going

A U.S. Postal Service worker inspects trucks in a flooded area of New Port Richley, Fla., after Hurricane Milton on Oct. 11.

To the editor: The climate is in crisis. Last year, the average global temperature was 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, a tipping point for much greater damage. President-elect Donald Trump promised policies that will increase climate-destroying greenhouse gas emissions. (“How California leaders can protect the environment from another Trump administration,” editorial, Nov. 17)

But there is room for hope. The renewable energy transition has also reached a tipping point; new renewables are cheaper than fossil fuels, and almost all new energy construction is renewable. China’s emissions may already have peaked.

With the worst damage from hurricanes and floods happening in red states, a bipartisan consensus on fighting climate change is growing. Even Exxon Mobil favors the Inflation Reduction Act.

California has always led the nation in protecting our environment and must lead the nation in fighting climate change. We can make sure that California leads the country and world in well-paying clean energy jobs.

Follow The Times and other newspapers to understand what is going on in Sacramento. Tell your state legislators to protect the great progress that California and the U.S. have already made.

Sanford Krasner, Altadena

To the editor: The concept of California protecting the environment from Trump is laughable. California needs to be protected from stupid priorities, excessive regulation and government micromanagement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s political posturing is ruining our state. No wonder people and businesses are departing.

Daniel Mattera, Thousand Oaks