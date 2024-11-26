Letters to the Editor: Readers praise retiring Times columnist David Lauter

To the editor: I was sad to learn that we won’t have more of Washington columnist David Lauter’s great writing in The Times. (“Biggest lesson from my four decades of covering politics: Prepare to be surprised,” column, Nov. 23)

When I saw his work, I always read it and grew to love it. His pieces were lucid, informative and good-hearted — stellar as columnist Steve Lopez’s work, but different.

I wish Lauter a long, happy retirement.

Dan Flaherty, Malibu

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Lauter will be missed. He could be trusted to put all the pieces of the big political picture in context and explore them in depth.

He was the best.

Glenn Pascall, Dana Point