Letters to the Editor: I was California’s first openly gay legislator. I can relate to Sarah McBride

Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D-Del.) stands on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 15.

To the editor: The article on the concerted, puerile and shabby treatment of Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D-Del.) brought back memories of my experience in 1994 as the first openly gay or lesbian member elected to the California Assembly. (“Democrats rally behind first out transgender member of Congress, decry Republican attacks,” Nov. 23)

When I brought a bill to protect LGBTQ+ students from harassment, violence and discrimination in California schools, I was pilloried by my Republican “colleagues” as the spawn of the devil and an “unnatural” human being. These remarks were delivered on the floor by members variously dressed in man-size Boy Scout uniforms and lederhosen — I kid you not.

Fortunately, as with McBride, I had the strong and warm support of my Democratic colleagues, who would drift over to my seat during these tirades and place a hand on my shoulder. It was this support and friendship that got me through those days.

Advertisement

Perhaps, as embarrassing as it might be, several women members might just decide to visit the U.S. Capitol bathroom at the same time as McBride to make certain she is unassailed. I always found the answer to a crazy or hurtful rule is simply “no.”

Sheila Kuehl, Santa Monica

The writer served as a California Assembly member, state senator and member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Women who have been first through the door — into the boardroom, military, workshop or other male-dominated workplace — know McBride’s discomfort. There is a target on your back because you are different.

It is a challenge to be the first, and it is an honor. We just carry a heavier pack.

No history books will remember Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who ironically was chosen to lead this bathroom charge because she is a woman. McBride will be at the top of her list forever. History will remember her courage.

Denise M. Hoppess, San Diego

Advertisement

..

To the editor: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) stated that “women deserve women’s-only spaces.”

I wonder if he has ever been inside a women’s restroom. If he has, he would have noticed there are private cubicles in all of them and no open urinals.

In fact, in several newly constructed buildings I have been in (including a synagogue), there are no separate men’s and women’s restrooms. Rather, there are long lines of private cubicles to be used by any gender and a shared row of sinks outside.

I don’t know about Johnson, but I don’t mind washing my hands next to a man after having my “women’s-only” space in a cubicle. At least I’d know he is washing his hands.

Barbara Rosen, Fullerton