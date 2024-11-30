Letters to the Editor: No, teachers don’t have the right to go on anti-Trump classroom rants

Students rally for a history teacher at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley placed on leave after a profane anti-Trump rant.

To the editor: I was a California public school teacher for 15 years. I find it disturbing that some teachers think they have the right to indoctrinate students into their political views.

I felt that I needed to respect the parents who should be the ones guiding their children in political matters. Teachers do not have the right to override morals or politics that are often family matters.

You can indoctrinate your own children, but not someone else’s.

David Waldowski, Laguna Woods

Advertisement

..

To the editor: This issue is nothing new.

For decades teachers have discussed among themselves how to handle students who ask questions about current events. The question always is whether it is more honest to attempt to remain neutral or whether the students should know the teacher’s biases in order to take them into account.

When asked, I always said, “The cornerstone of democracy is the secret ballot, but if you have been alert in class, you can figure it out for yourselves.”

No need for rants. They knew.

Alexa Smith Maxwell, Los Angeles