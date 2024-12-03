Letters to the Editor: The holidays can be a time of pain for alcoholics and their families

To the editor: Thanks to Paul Thornton for an honest, straightforward account of his recovery from alcoholism. It must be a comfort to others who have walked the same journey to sobriety. (“‘It’s 5 o’clock somewhere’ is no joke if you’ve seen alcohol’s toll,” Opinion, Nov. 30)

Unfortunately, my son did not have the same resolve or stamina and succumbed to the disease at age 52, no longer the chef at our family Thanksgiving and Christmas family dinners. We miss him dearly.

Blessings to all families this holiday season who will celebrate relationships and support members who have succeeded or are struggling to overcome their addiction.

Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles

To the editor: This time of year at my weekly 12-step group meeting, we warn of the “Bermuda Triangle” — that trifecta of holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

The holidays can be a stressful time even for “normies,” or people who can drink or use without becoming addicted. Many are reminded of the past holidays they wrecked because of their alcoholism, holidays they spent alone, or ones where they drank to fit in and feel accepted.

I will be celebrating 10 years of recovery on Jan. 7 and am pretty confident of my ability and desire to remain sober. But, for all the newcomers out there and people struggling this time of year, go to a meeting, be of service to someone and be grateful that you are sober today.

Kathy Hicker, Los Angeles

To the editor: In 37 years of sobriety, having grown up in a family bedeviled by alcoholism, I hardly ever have been questioned by brothers, sisters or other relatives about my drinking or how it affected me.

First rule in alcoholic families: Don’t talk. Your job is to keep the secret.

John Medici, Burbank

To the editor: Thornton’s piece is spot on in demonstrating how alcohol use permeates our culture. It begs for statistics to demonstrate the prevalence of death and disability from alcohol.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism estimates that 178,000 Americans die of excessive alcohol use each year. In comparison, opiate overdose deaths have been high but have stayed below 100,000 in recent years.

I would guess virtually all of your readers are touched by this abuse.

Dennis Noesen, San Pedro