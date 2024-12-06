Letters to the Editor: A modest proposal for the 2028 Olympics: Make L.A. look like a miserable place to live

Logos for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles are seen at UCLA before a news conference about the games on Nov. 14.

To the editor: Mayor Karen Bass and her planning team for the Summer 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles are working hard to make sure the games will be traffic-free, magical, sparkly and squeaky clean. (“L.A. politicians ask Trump for $3.2 billion to pay for Olympic transportation projects,” Nov. 27)

But if they succeed, their efforts will simply cause people around the world watching the Olympics on TV to move to Los Angeles. This will just make this crowded metropolis even more congested. Plus, we don’t have enough housing for the people living here already.

I have an idea: Do the opposite.

On Day 1 of the 2028 Olympics, everyone in L.A. with a car, SUV, truck or boat (on wheels) should take to the streets, arterials and freeways, causing gridlock.

Next, let’s forbid LAX’s new Automated People Mover from going faster than 2 miles per hour. This should bring the airport to a halt.

Then, let’s place “out of order” signs on all the bathrooms at the Olympic venues. A garbage strike in L.A. before and during the Olympics is another sound idea.

If we band together as a community and take these simple steps, no one will ever want to move to Los Angeles again.

Alex George, Santa Monica