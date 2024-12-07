Letters to the Editor: Biden had very good reasons to break his promise and pardon his son Hunter

To the editor: I am appalled at the attitude of the Democrats who strongly criticize President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden. (“President Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter is understandable. It’s also unforgivable,” Opinion, Dec. 3)

First of all, the Democratic Party is attempting to recover from a disastrous defeat. It would be helpful if our elected representatives would stop attacking Biden and show some unity.

In addition, who believes President-elect Donald Trump needs to be emboldened to undermine the rule of law? He has demonstrated in his last presidency that he has no problem using the presidential pardon, and has stated that he intends to do so in his future administration.

Advertisement

Lastly, circumstances have changed since Biden promised to respect the outcome of his son’s cases. Starting Jan. 20, our government will have a “justice” system seeking retribution against those who have been deemed enemies, including the Biden family.

Biden did what he needed to do.

Barbara Doss, Hawthorne

..

Advertisement

To the editor: I am surely no expert in criminal procedure or the law regarding presidential pardons, but it seems curious that a president who can offer immunity for crimes not yet charged can’t also do so while letting stand a seemingly valid conviction that likely would lead to only a few months in prison for Hunter Biden.

This would eliminate the threat of vindictive prosecution by the Trump administration while demonstrating a respect for the rule of law in general.

Biden has apparently lost faith in the fairness of our criminal justice system, and Trump never saw any value in it to begin with.

Advertisement

Which is worse?

Thomas Bailey, Long Beach

..

To the editor: If Biden had justified his pardon by saying his son suffered enough, and as his father he wanted to end Hunter’s pain, he would be spared the accusations of utter hypocrisy now being made against him and his fellow Democrats.

There is no more high ground for the Democrats to stand on to criticize Trump.

Vicki Rupasinghe, Ojai

..

To the editor: I was struck by this quote from federal prosecutors: “The Government does not challenge that the defendant has been the recipient of an act of mercy. But that does not mean the grand jury’s decision to charge him, based on a finding of probable cause, should be wiped away as if it never occurred.”

I found myself wondering if they were referring to Biden or Trump.

How quickly we forget Trump’s multiple indictments and his state criminal conviction for actions much more egregious than Hunter Biden ever committed.

How many outraged voices now defended Trump amid his trials and indictments? Do we hear anything about Trump’s lie during the campaign that he did not support Project 2025, when some of the authors are now being hired for important jobs in his incoming administration?

Advertisement

The hypocrisy is pungent.

Susan Ward, Hermosa Beach

..

To the editor: Here’s one Democrat who really doesn’t care about Hunter Biden’s pardon.

Sure, “under normal circumstances” it would be unthinkable for a president to intervene in a family member’s legal problems. But these aren’t normal circumstances, we can’t guarantee the legal system will do the right thing, and the future is looking fairly bleak.

Under these circumstances, it would be wise for the president to exercise any scrap of power he still has, because there’s no guarantee we’ll have any power in the future.

We all will have to adjust to new circumstances — and not by futile attempts at “resistance” that are largely self-immolating, but by recognizing the fundamental change in our society and adapting to it.

Martin Usher, Thousand Oaks

..

To the editor: No, Biden’s pardon of his son is not unforgivable. The most unforgivable pardon is the one the American people gave to Trump.

Advertisement

Elwood Richardson, Alhambra

