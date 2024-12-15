Letters to the Editor: Fix Social Security by lifting the taxable income cap

To the editor: There’s a simple solution that could solve Social Security’s “running out of money” problem simply and fairly — remove income limits for paying the tax, currently $168,600. (“Trump promised he won’t cut Social Security. Should you trust him?” column, Dec. 10)

I’ve had years where my pay went beyond the limit, so Social Security taxes were not withheld on income above that. It was nice to get a few extra bucks in my paycheck, but let’s be honest: Once you pass those limits, the tax break is not large enough to make a material difference in day-to-day living.

However, cutting benefits to retirees by 30%, as is predicted in a decade or so, would have a significant impact on many people’s lives. It would also affect society, the economy and potentially our country’s standing in the world, particularly as the retired population swells and outnumbers that of younger generations.

Kathi Weiner, Dana Point