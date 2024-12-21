Letters to the Editor: I’m a former LAUSD principal. It’s about time they unionized

The principal of a middle school in the Los Angeles Unified School District gives a campus tour in 2021.

To the editor: It is about time that the overworked, under-appreciated administrators of the Los Angeles Unified School District drew a line in the sand and said, “We have had enough.” (“LAUSD principals say demands are too high, hours too long. They are joining the Teamsters,” Dec. 19)

Having recently retired from LAUSD after 35 years (17 as an assistant principal and later a principal), I am constantly reminded by my former peers that I am the lucky one. The job of principal has turned into a 24/7, year-round position.

The district has drained the joy from their work, so good for them for unionizing.

Tom Iannucci, Los Angeles