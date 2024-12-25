Letters to the Editor: Does football destroy young brains or teach them democratic values?

To the editor: Sports (football in particular) is not special in teaching young people how to work in groups, how to get along with others or how to respect the rules. (“Football isn’t just violence. It’s democracy’s schoolhouse,” Opinion, Dec. 22)

Debate teams, drama clubs, chess clubs, science clubs, robotics clubs and many other group activities teach the same things. The big difference? None of those activities relies on any type of violence.

The lionization of football is a sad commentary on the United States. Perhaps op-ed article authors Frederick J. Ryan Jr. and James Washington have not read about why football became such a big deal. Simply put, it perpetuated white supremacy, violence and religion (traditionally, football teams pray before games for victory, as if the divine cares who wins) at a time when American exceptionalism was inextricably tied to these values.

The U.S. and the world will not lose democracy if people stop playing football. There are plenty of other youth-oriented activities that do a far better job serving as the “schoolhouse” of democracy.

Michael Lampel, Granada Hills

To the editor: The piece on football is the best I’ve read in The Times recently. The writers put it all on the line, saying we need sports like the blood in our veins — to compete and give it our all in a controlled environment.

My grandson played Pop Warner youth football for his first time this season. The experience changed him and made him see the values of team play and hard work. It brought tears of joy to my eyes every time I watched him and his team play. And, his coaches are some of the most amazing people I’ve ever met.

Chet Chebegia, San Marcos