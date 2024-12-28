Letters to the Editor: Questions over Israel-Gaza coverage as the war rages

An Israeli soldier waves from a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel on Oct. 21.

To the editor: Israel was not “founded as a refuge for Jews after the Nazi Holocaust,” as your article on a recent strike in the Gaza Strip states. It was founded as the state of the Jewish nation in the liberated one-eighth of its homeland — the reservation established by the United Nations in the 1940s.

Zionism predated the Holocaust by 2,500 years. When Jews were deported to Babylon, they wept for Zion. Through the ages, diaspora Jews have repatriated to Israel. The modern political Zionist movement, eventually leading to the founding of the state, began in the 19th century.

Louis Richter, Reseda

To the editor: Another Israeli strike kills children.

Israel claims these strikes are aimed at Hamas hiding among Palestinian civilians. But it looks like Israel is trying to kill the future civilian population as much as current Hamas fighters.

Is this the way Israel is perpetrating genocide? Kill young civilians as the fighters eventually die off?

Mary Wiser, Van Nuys

To the editor: With all the articles this paper has written about how terrible all the loss of life is in Gaza, it’s amazing how it’s mentioned only in passing how terrible it is that there are still Israeli hostages there. It’s Palestinians who have been holding them hostage for more than a year.

Perhaps you could write an article that suggests they give back the people they took so Israel can stop looking to rescue them. Is Israel supposed to just give up and leave their citizens? Would you want your family members to be forgotten and left?

Dena Schechter, Los Angeles