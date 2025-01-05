Letters to the Editor: ‘Jim Crow laws of a new color’ — on states making it harder to vote

To the editor: If the U.S. Constitution gives the right to vote to every citizen over 18 years of age, then states need to guarantee that every citizen can exercise that right. That means they must ensure that every citizen can obtain documents required to prove they have the right to vote. (“Kansas once required voters to prove citizenship. That didn’t work out so well,” Dec. 29)

Obtaining birth certificates or naturalization papers — and the cost to travel to obtain these documents — must not be a barrier. It is the state’s responsibility to guarantee that this process works every time. Otherwise, we simply have Jim Crow laws of a new color.

The states must also provide an appeals process for immediate resolution when documents are deemed unacceptable. Preventing citizens from voting is clearly a bigger problem than noncitizens registering to vote.

Marvin Gordon, Laguna Beach