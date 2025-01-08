Letters to the Editor: Fires happen. Why are we still building homes out of wood?

Homes burn near Altadena Drive and New York Drive in Altadena due to the Eaton fire on Wednesday.

To the editor: Right now in Los Angeles, we are seeing what happens when we build homes with wood framing instead of tilt-up steel reinforced cement walls that would be more fire-resistant. (“2 dead and more than 1,000 homes, businesses, other buildings destroyed in L.A. County fires,” Jan. 8)

We citizens are too stupid to insist on building codes that are truly fire-resistant. Of course, we would still need to meet earthquake standards, which could be done with steel-reinforced cement materials even better than wood-frame structures.

If we are smart, we should encourage those who are losing their homes now to rebuild fire-resistant. Insurance companies should welcome that approach. As experience is gained with fire-resistant homes, they will probably be less expensive.

Advertisement

One of the companies I worked for years ago was in a tilt-up cement facility that I believed was very safe and surely fire-resistant. The technology exists; we just need to revise our building codes to encourage more fire-resistant structures.

Douglas M. Chapman, Santa Ana