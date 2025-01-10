Letters to the Editor: You got an electric bike -- great! Now, show some courtesy and caution

To the editor: As a writer and editor, Shelby Grad has been an exceptional asset for the Los Angeles Times for quite a long time. I was thrilled to see his byline and read his essay about how riding an electric bike has enabled him to see Southern California, New York City and Washington in a different and better way.

Now I only wish that more e-bike riders had the class and concern for their fellow man that Grad does.

Please, cyclists, enjoy the outdoors and all the other positives that come with having an e-bike. However, stay off the sidewalk, put on a helmet and put your phone away. More importantly, parents should quit buying their kids (especially younger ones) powerful bikes that can exceed 25 mph.

I’m all for sharing the road, but e-bikes have become a menace for pedestrians, pets and overall public safety.

John Standiford, Cypress

To the editor: I travel around the San Fernando Valley daily and have seen the bike lanes being installed on major streets here. I have yet to see a cyclist using the lanes in the morning, at noon or at night.

L.A. has many places that cyclists can enjoy safely. But despite our weather, L.A. is not a bike-riding town. The car is king.

Paul Burns, Granada Hills

To the editor: This may seem like a petty response to an article in The Times, but it reflects how even trained law enforcement officers are unaware of rules sometimes. (“Mercedes driver nearly hits bicyclists in confrontation posted on social media,” Jan. 6)

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes is quoted as saying, “There shouldn’t be that many bicycles on the road blocking traffic, so that would be unsafe.”

Cervantes should know, as we all should, that the California Vehicle Code gives cyclists the same rights and responsibilities as drivers on the road. Bicycles are traffic. It has been that way since the popularity of the horseless carriage came into conflict with the bike in the 19th century.

How often do we assume the opposite? How often are we not patient enough to value another person’s rights? How often does it lead to contention? When can we make our democracy a more caring and considerate place again?

James Severtson, Reseda