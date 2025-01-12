Letters to the Editor: Is it fair to blame L.A.’s fire catastrophe on Mayor Karen Bass?

To the editor: As some blame Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for the hydrants running dry in Pacific Palisades, I wonder if the original designers of the firefighting water system there (and in the other hillside areas of Los Angeles) ever contemplated the combination of fuel levels, lack of rain and intensity of Santa Ana winds that we are seeing due to global warming.

As we witnessed dramatic changes in climate over the last three decades, why didn’t previous city administrations apply that evidence to significantly increase the capacity of the firefighting water system? It appears that decades of city leaders — both elected and appointed — were asleep at the switch.

It then is difficult to assign blame to Bass, as she was elected only two years ago. It seems, though, that she should already have announced a commission of inquiry made up of experts to recommend changes to our water infrastructure to address the heightened risk. This body should also suggest changes in building codes before residents start commissioning architects to prepare plans for replacement homes.

Mark Ryavec, Venice

The writer, president of the Venice Stakeholders Assn., is a former legislative analyst for the city of Los Angeles.

To the editor: So the hydrants in Pacific Palisades ran dry. Perhaps the new manager of the L.A. Department of Water and Power can donate some of her $750,000 salary back to the city for maintenance and repairs.

And when there is a crisis, why in the world do officials waste time during news conferences patting themselves on the back for doing their jobs?

Glenn Zweifel, Mar Vista

To the editor: The city of Los Angeles has acknowledged its shortcomings in preparing for and fighting the current fires. Mayor Bass took a planned trip to Ghana while weather forecasters predicted disaster. Much of the Palisades fire was in Los Angeles County, not necessarily the city.

If climate change is going to get worse, we need the best efforts of all government agencies. Where was the water? Where were the water bombers? Where were the hot shot crews? Where were county leaders in this most critical time?

If you accept the fact of climate change, then you should be very worried about your future when we don’t prepare for the inevitable now. There is no real leadership, only elected and non-elected officials hoping to hold onto their jobs.

If we make it through this crisis, we must hold our leaders’ feet to the fire. We want action, not more of the same.

William Carroll, Carlsbad

To the editor: I would like to shed some insight on the trauma to your psyche when you survive a fire.

Our family’s house burned down in Oak Park, Ill., in 1976. My parents were rehabbing a dilapidated Frank Lloyd Wright house. It burned in the middle of the night with us inside. It was horrific. We lost everything except for some clothes.

We were so appreciative of the firefighters’ valiant efforts, and we relied on our community to help us grieve and process what happened. Fire destroys not only property, but also your dreams. It unnerves you. You do learn to appreciate the little things more and realize that there is very little that you really need in life.

Survivors need community and love. Now is not the time for blame; there will be plenty of time later to do that. People need to talk about their trauma and how to process it. I wish I could reach survivors now to help them understand that their faith and strength will be tested, but they will survive.

The fire that engulfed our family was the main reason I did not go to college at first. I couldn’t leave my parents. I waited until 2013 to get my bachelor’s degree. It takes time to heal.

All of us can show more compassion. Turn the flames of fire into the light our world needs now. It could have happened to any one of us.

Diane DeCaro Runft, Lake Forest, Ill.

To the editor: We are grieving. We are overwhelmed at the thought of rebuilding. Our resources are limited.

Los Angeles needs to focus on its own citizens. Los Angeles needs to say no to the 2028 Olympics.

Linda Salzma, Rancho Palos Verdes