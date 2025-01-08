As fires tore across L.A., Mayor Karen Bass traveled back from Africa

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tour the downtown business district of Pacific Palisades as the Palisades fire burns on Wednesday. Bass spent the previous day traveling back from Africa, according to an aide.

For the first 24 hours of L.A.’s wildfire disaster, Mayor Karen Bass was a constant presence on social media, urging Angelenos to flee evacuation zones and announcing her decision to declare an emergency.

Meanwhile, Bass herself was far from the city. As flames tore through Pacific Palisades, she was on a diplomatic mission in Africa, communicating with key city agencies from afar.

Bass had left town on Saturday as part of a presidential delegation to Ghana, just as the National Weather Service began ratcheting up its warnings about the coming windstorm. On Tuesday, she attended the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, leaving City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson as L.A.’s acting mayor when the Palisades fire broke out.

As the wildfire exploded in size and new blazes broke out in Sylmar and elsewhere, Harris-Dawson was the city’s top elected official at news conferences. With Bass away from the cameras, real estate developer Rick Caruso — her opponent in the 2022 mayoral election — quickly swept in to fill the gap, blasting the city’s handling of the disaster on multiple news outlets.

Caruso, whose daughter lost her home in the wildfires, voiced outrage over the lack of water pressure to attack the fire in Pacific Palisades. On Fox11, he sharply criticized Bass over her absence, saying “we’ve got a mayor that’s out of the country, and we’ve got a city that’s burning.”

“We have a mayor who seems to be more concerned about being at some party, wherever the hell that is,” Caruso said in an interview with The Times. “We have terrible leadership resulting in billions of dollars in damage because she wasn’t here and didn’t know what she was doing.”

Zach Seidl, a Bass spokesperson, did not immediately respond to those assertions. In previous messages, he said the mayor was in “active communication” with Harris-Dawson, Fire Chief Kristin Crowley and other officials while she was out of the country. Because she was on a military plane for a significant part of her journey, she had access to phone service, he said.

Asked about the fire hydrants, officials with the Department of Water and Power said there had been “a tremendous demand” on the city’s water system, which had been pushed “to the extreme.” The system received four times the typical demand for 15 hours straight, lowering the overall water pressure, DWP General Manager Janisse Quiñones said at a Wednesday morning news conference.

During that same briefing, Crowley, the fire chief, reported that Bass would return at noon on Wednesday. Bass’ deputy chief of staff, Celine Cordero, said her boss had been “actively involved in decision making” throughout the emergency.

“I want to assure the community and the city [that] our mayor has been actively engaged 100% of the time the entire last 24 hours throughout this unfortunate, unfortunate event and crisis,” said Cordero, appearing before a bank of news cameras.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger backed up those assertions, saying she had been in regular communication with Bass about the emergency, texting with her until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Trust me, she’s very engaged. Very engaged,” said Barger, whose district takes in the north end of the county.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna was also unconcerned about Bass’ absence, saying he has been dealing directly with the police chief, the fire chief and other officials. He said he was sure Bass tried to return as quickly as possible.

“Even though I may not see the mayor, I feel her presence,” Luna said.

The National Weather Service began warning of potentially strong winds — amid “extreme fire conditions” — on Thursday, two days before Bass left for Ghana. Those warnings intensified over the subsequent days. By Monday, officials were bracing for a potentially life-threatening and destructive windstorm.

Eric Spiegelman, a Los Feliz resident who served for several years on the city’s Board of Taxicab Commissioners, said Bass should have booked an earlier flight home no later than Sunday, after the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch starting Tuesday in L.A. and Ventura counties, citing “critical fire conditions.”

“She should have been here on Tuesday, full stop,” he said. “They kept upgrading the danger level.”

The first fire broke out in Pacific Palisades about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. About five hours later, Seidl told The Times that Bass was “en route” from Ghana. Over the following hours, wildfires broke out or spread into Altadena, Pasadena, Malibu and Sylmar. Bass took a military flight to Washington, D.C., then traveled commercial from there, Seidl said.

This is not the first time an L.A. mayor was out of town during a major crisis. Mayor James K. Hahn was in Washington, D.C., for several days in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. With planes grounded, then-City Council President Alex Padilla — now a U.S. senator — took steps to reassure the public about efforts to keep the city safe.

By midmorning Wednesday, Bass and her team were still posting updates on the wildfires, reporting that helicopters were once again dropping water on the flames in Pacific Palisades. When President Biden received a briefing on the fires in Santa Monica, Crowley and Police Chief Jim McDonnell were there representing the city.

By 1 p.m., Bass was back in L.A., touring Pacific Palisades with Gov. Gavin Newsom and Padilla, the U.S. senator.

“The impact of these fires and winds are devastating,” she said in a statement. “I just got off the phone with President Biden and discussed an urgent path forward towards recovery for the thousands of families impacted.”

Times staff writers Grace Toohey and Liam Dillon contributed to this report.