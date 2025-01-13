Letters to the Editor: Altadena has been a refuge for Black residents. Its destruction is a huge loss

To the editor: I am watching from Sacramento in complete dismay and sadness the destruction of the beautiful community of western Altadena.

We called this area home for years. My parents were able to purchase their first and only home in eastern Altadena, and later I was able to buy my first real home in the western part of the community. As a young Latino and white family, we were graciously welcomed by our Black neighbors.

The destruction of western Altadena is uniquely painful, as it ends the realization of the dreams of generations of primarily Black families. Unlike neighboring communities for much of the 20th century, Altadena welcomed African American families into homeownership, and these homes have stood as a testament to the achievements and strength of generations.

These homes serve as far more than shelter; they represent the determination to achieve family security, to defy the odds and to build a community where equity was realized. I hope there is an equal effort given to rebuilding this community.

Designating western Altadena for unique recovery efforts is essential. I ask elected leaders, while they face the challenge of balancing the needs of all affected areas, to prioritize this community in light of its historical significance to California.

Susan Bonilla, Sacramento