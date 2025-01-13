Letters to the Editor: The left’s myth of the unequal Social Security tax

To the editor: Where is the inequality in Social Security? (“The richest Americans finished paying their Social Security taxes last week. Most of us will pay all year,” column, Jan. 7)

If a millionaire pays the exact same amount annually in Social Security taxes as someone making around $200,000, and they both receive exactly the same return, that is the definition of equality.

It makes no difference if the millionaire makes his payment to Social Security in the first week of the year and his counterpart finishes his payment in December. The Social Security system actually benefits by earning a return on the millionaire’s payment for 12 months.

Larry Hart, Tarzana

..

To the editor: I agree with columnist Michael Hiltzik on the inequality of Social Security taxes.

I think we should lift the cap on taxable income for Social Security and apply a progressive rate as soon as possible. I would also consider applying a progressive tax rate on anyone who earns above a certain amount in unearned income.

It is unconscionable that one person such as Elon Musk can make billions of dollars while about 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. I could argue that Musk and his fellow billionaires are able to rake in so much money because of favorable government policies and the support of the American consumer and worker.

June Thompson, Los Angeles