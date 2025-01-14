Letters to the Editor: The Palisades fire destroyed the school where I was principal. I still have hope

To the editor: For 17 years, I was the principal at Palisades Elementary Charter School. It was exceptional due to the hard-working staff and the amazing, responsive community that was such an integral component of our team. I guess I thought that Palisades Elementary Charter School and the Pacific Palisades community would be there forever, but life throws us many curves and challenges. (“Palisades, Pasadena schools suffer major damage amid closures; UCLA moves classes online,” Jan. 8)

Even though I’ve spent many hours in front of my television, I simply cannot believe it’s all gone. That beautiful school that was built in the 1920s is gone. In one of the short video clips that was sent to me, you can hear a father point out to his young son as they drove by that his classroom was gone.

The Times published a photo that stunned me but gave me hope. In the middle of the rubble stood a large play structure that was installed during my tenure at the school. It appeared to be untouched by the fire.

To me it represented hope — that one day the Los Angeles Unified School District will rebuild on the land, that children will once again learn in the classrooms, and that the community members will return to rebuild their special little village.

Terri Arnold, Redondo Beach