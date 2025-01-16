Letters to the Editor: It isn’t just the LAFD that deserves thanks. Firefighters from all over California are helping

Rams coach Sean McVay wears an LAFD-themed shirt before the Rams’ game against the Vikings in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday.

To the editor: Watching the Rams-Vikings game on Monday night, it was impossible to miss the support for the Los Angeles Fire Department at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

But let’s not forget the fire departments all over Southern California that sent crews and trucks to Pacific Palisades or Altadena. Or their colleagues left back in their communities safeguarding homes and businesses working extra shifts to cover.

Early Sunday morning, I saw trucks from Downey, Montebello and Pasadena on a corner in West L.A. while crews were getting breakfast after a long night. I am sure that is just a fraction of the cities that sent resources.

Let’s give the LAFD its due while also thanking every firefighter throughout Southern California.

Rick Kissler, Santa Monica