Letters to the Editor: Jack Smith’s report shows the American electorate’s willful ignorance

Supporters of Donald Trump clash with police as they storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

To the editor: Those of us paying close attention already knew everything in former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s report on President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Perhaps those suddenly surprised at its findings may be neglecting to stay informed.

The only explanation for why so many failed to notice Trump’s attempt to revoke the will of American voters and illegally hold on to the presidency is willful ignorance. And it’s this willful ignorance that’s allowing a convicted criminal back into the Oval Office.

An old adage says you can’t fix stupid. But you fix willful ignorance by staying informed, and the backbone of a thriving nation is an informed electorate.

Advertisement

To hold on to our democracy, we need to remain alert, involved and informed. Anything less keeps us in our current predicament.

Robert Archerd, Rancho Palos Verdes

..

To the editor: Smith decided not to charge Trump with insurrection in part because Justice Department policy prohibits charging sitting presidents with federal prosecution, and Trump was president when the attack on the U.S. Capitol occurred. Prosecuting a president on such an offense would be unprecedented.

But the alleged crime itself is unprecedented. Never in the history of our country has a sitting president incited a mob to attack the Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. An unprecedented crime demands a commensurate legal response, even if that response is unprecedented.

Advertisement

Smith’s behavior highlights the difference between the two factions in our deeply polarized country. He feels obligated to abide by our country’s precedents and laws. Trump and his loyalists feel justified, even eager, to trample customs, precedents and laws in pursuit of their goals.

Jerrold Gold, Thousand Oaks