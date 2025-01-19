Letters to the Editor: ‘Rather silly’: A Dane’s response to Trump wanting the U.S. to own Greenland

To the editor: As a born-and-raised Dane, I find Jonah Goldberg’s opinion piece on President-elect Donald Trump’s desire to own Greenland rather silly.

Sure, it would be nice for the U.S. to own Greenland, just as it would be nice for Denmark to own Florida or the better parts of Southern California — say, San Diego. Those would be well-located for the Danes, as our weather leaves a bit to be desired.

Yes, Greenland’s location is strategically important. But as a part of Denmark, Greenland has always been a close ally of the U.S. and a participant in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO. Threatening to take over Greenland is beyond ludicrous and could spur European members to leave NATO and form their own alliance. This would be a serious blow to U.S. influence in the world.

Never mind that China and Russia would feel free to annex all of Ukraine and Taiwan; after all, they consider those places strategically important. The U.S. could mount no serious objections, as it has shown itself to be willing to do such things.

If the Greenlanders declare independence — as they are talking about — then that is up to them. But as the prime minister of Greenland has said, they want to be Greenlanders, not Americans.

Jens Thiberg, Chicago

To the editor: While Goldberg presented a case based on national security and natural resources for the United States to “acquire” Greenland, he blithely overlooked the most important part of the equation: the Greenlanders themselves.

Modern civilized countries do not invade, acquire or otherwise annex another country without the consent of the people living in that country. To do so would violate the most basic of human rights, that of self-determination.

So unless Greenlanders express a desire to give up their free public healthcare to become part of the impending debacle that is the United States, it is absurd to even talk about acquiring Greenland.

Leslie Stem, Gardena

To the editor: In Goldberg’s recent piece on the United States’ potential acquisition of Greenland, he referenced an earlier Trump suggestion of trading Puerto Rico for it.

I have a perhaps better suggestion: California.

Think about it. Such a trade would remove a persistent thorn from Trump’s side and provide Californians with a government that is more in tune with their visions on healthcare, education and the environment. Win win?

Steven Hamstrom, Mission Viejo