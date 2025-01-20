Letters to the Editor: These are the community members who save neighborhoods such as Altadena

To the editor: From working with disaster recovery volunteers over the years, I know that situations like the aftermath of our region’s fires are what compel locals to step up. (“The unbearable guilt of losing nothing — and everything — in the Altadena wildfire,” column, Jan. 16)

In the aftermath of the 1993 wildfires, an Altadena attorney named Ursula Hyman led the highly successful Eaton Canyon Recovery Alliance. Back then, she could step up and organize a response because hers was the only house on her street that the fire spared.

Her neighbors were busy with grieving and loss. Ursula organized. She didn’t cry out for the cavalry to come to the rescue; she realized she and others whose losses were less were the only cavalry capable of restoring their community. They succeeded so well that Altadena recovered faster than two other communities in Laguna Beach and Malibu that burned in 1993.

There are legions of folks still reeling and stunned by the magnitude of this disaster. Many in or adjacent to the fire areas did not suffer grievous loss and are only now starting to catch up with neighbors who fled the flames. Some are already stepping up to organize immediate relief and tap local resources. Others with government influence and specialized knowledge will emerge.

Forget about bullies and autocrats coming in on their high horses to save the day. How about the survivors who’ve been spared serious damage act as Ursula Hyman did? Let’s invoke an appreciative call to action for those quiet, effective others like her.

Paul Vandeventer, Los Angeles

The writer is co-founder of the nonprofit group Community Partners.

To the editor: Please convey to columnist Bill Plaschke how deeply moved I was by his piece about keeping his house in Altadena but losing everything.

It strikes me that if there was any reason why his house was spared, it would be so that he can trigger compassion in those of us who have not experienced the tragedy of these fires — perhaps to help as we are able.

No one is in a better position to give this message, and Plashcke conveyed it eloquently.

Carol Patton, Edmonton, Canada