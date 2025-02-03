Letters to the Editor: Why testing California students for reading proficiency is pointless

To the editor: Why are educators still interested in math and English test scores in the L.A. Unified School District and the rest of California? After all, the University of California and California State University systems no longer require the SAT or ACT for admission, so what’s the point of testing at the lower levels? (“Low math and English scores mark the nation’s report card, California and L.A. included,” Jan. 28)

In fact, being a straight-A student doesn’t mean that a student in LAUSD can read at grade level. They’re just way ahead of the majority of students.

I see it this way: Like it or not, the SAT and ACT are good indicators of student success in college. So, if a student’s test score is low, go to community college first, prove yourself and save a hell of a lot of money.

Advertisement

No one likes testing. But it’s better than embarrassing yourself by flunking out of some four-year college when your 4.0 grade-point average in high school was really more like a 2.0.

Either test in K-12 and use the SAT and ACT for college admission, or end testing as a measure of readiness at all levels.

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda

..

To the editor: According to recent testing statistics, 78% of LAUSD 8th graders are not proficient in reading. Perhaps they should be tested on their social media awareness and proficiency.

Advertisement

David Waldowski, Laguna Woods