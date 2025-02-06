Letters to the Editor: Please, Paramount, don’t fold to Trump in his ’60 Minutes’ lawsuit

To the editor: The most disturbing news I’ve read is the probable deal to settle President Trump’s baseless lawsuit against CBS for editing choices made for the “60 Minutes” October 2024 interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

To facilitate her family’s deal to sell CBS owner Paramount to Skydance Media, Shari Redstone is reportedly pushing Paramount’s lawyers to settle, selling out our press freedoms for a quick buck.

To Ms. Redstone: Please save our independent press. Do not legitimize Trump’s political stunt by validating this lawsuit with capitulation. Fight, fight, fight.

Advertisement

Christie Webb, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Trump’s frivolous lawsuit over a “60 Minutes” broadcast is wholly without merit.

Filed on Oct. 31, 2024, in Texas to facilitate judge shopping, the case was originally a political stunt to falsely allege media bias and election interference.

Following Trump’s election victory and capitulation by ABC in an equally frivolous defamation claim involving George Stephanopoulos, the CBS lawsuit has evolved to facilitate more dangerous purposes. It now appears to be a hybrid vehicle between solicitation of a bribe and government coercion.

A chilling effect on media criticism of the convicted felon president will be the ultimate result of any settlement.

Advertisement

John Weinell, San Clemente