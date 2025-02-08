Letters to the Editor: Is Trump right to target DEI, or is he just replacing diversity with nepotism and loyalty?

To the editor: It’s fine to criticize silly or extreme programs having to do with diversity, equity and inclusion such as the University of Michigan’s guides on identifying white supremacy or counterproductive corporate workshops (is anyone surprised that corporate workshops of any kind are often time-wasting slogs?). (“Trump is right to end federal diversity programs,” Opinion, Feb. 3)

But I wonder if without the deliberate efforts of Hollywood to be more inclusive, excellent creators such as Jordan Peele and Ava DuVernay would have as easily found the funding and avenues for their work.

President Trump, in taking a scorched-Earth approach to DEI programs, is certainly not prioritizing excellence. He’s just replacing considerations of race and gender with fealty to himself and his agenda. It seems DEI may be unacceptable now, but nepotism and loyalty tests are just fine.

Advertisement

Susan Rishik, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Lewis almost approaches an understanding of the purpose of inclusionary programs before quickly and sadly collapsing back into a reactionary slump.

He is correct that when people attempt to voice perspectives they haven’t lived, it can seem inauthentic, even if well-intentioned. Inclusion addresses that problem by lifting up authentic voices and offering opportunity to those who have been systematically repressed.

The same principle applies in Hollywood as it does in Washington: A diversity of perspectives sparks a richer national conversation, and there is work to do to create seats at the table. Lewis would have us shirk from that truly American mission to empower the overlooked for the sake of, what, the avoidance of discomfort for him and his ilk?

Advertisement

The tougher hike leads to better views.

Michael Affeldt, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: If two people with equal talent apply for a job, and one is Black and the other white, one might consider using DEI. But, if one’s talent is clearly not equal to the other, one should hire the best person. Any other standard is absurd.

I, a retired UPS driver, gave up my lunch and coffee breaks to finish my job on time for the first six months after the company hired me. Any person — Black, female or whatever — has to ask himself what he is willing to sacrifice to do the job. After all, a company hires a person who can benefit the company, not the reverse.

Would a baseball, football or basketball team hire an athlete based on color or on his ability to help it win?

Advertisement

Robert S. Rodgers, Culver City

..

To the editor: As an Indigenous man, I have two suggestions to make Lewis’ article more accurate.

In the print edition headline, “It’s time to end our useless DEI programs,” change “useless” to “unwanted.” Then in the article, change every reference to “American” to “white person.”

When my family moved to Los Angeles in 1943, the word “American,” when applied to ethnicity, meant white. Unfortunately, that definition remains in today’s MAGA world.

Harold Printup, Mar Vista

..

To the editor: Lewis points out that DEI efforts have negatively affected the arts, academia, corporations and politics, much to our detriment.

We have seen a lack of DEI in so many areas, and Trump haters need to pay attention to how the president’s new policy can help, not hinder progress. Putting the right people into jobs can only help our nation and the economy.

I personally have seen DEI result in incompetent people being put into positions with far-reaching, negative consequences.

Hayden Lening, Claremont

..

To the editor: Lewis’ article is as offensive as it is misleading. The trope of hauling out one liberal friend who agrees with him proves nothing other than he has one friend who agrees with him.

Advertisement

Regarding Hollywood, according to a 2023 article in The Times, white people represented 78% of the lead actors in the top movies released in theaters in 2022.

If voters care about DEI initiatives, it’s because Trump and people like Lewis keep telling them they should care. The average American hasn’t been hurt by DEI, but it’s much easier to blame these programs than it is to fix actual problems.

Ray Lancon, San Marino