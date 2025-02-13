Letters to the Editor: Does the Constitution allow Elon Musk to carry out Trump’s agenda?

President Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11.

To the editor: A letter writer states with regard to Elon Musk, “Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that an unelected individual can arbitrarily seize control of numerous agencies and fire employees without cause.”

The writer is correct that Musk can’t do that, but based on his recommendation, President Trump can and has.

And she might want to read the first sentence of Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution: “The executive power shall be vested in the president of the United States of America.”

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica