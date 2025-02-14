Letters to the Editor: The pope, from a walled city state, criticizes our immigration policies?

To the editor: Pope Francis should be commended for his concern and caring for migrants. But it is rather disingenuous for the pope to criticize the United States for wanting to build a wall to keep undocumented immigrants out when there has been a stone wall around much of Vatican City for many centuries.

Perhaps his deep concern for immigrants could induce the pope to take a plane load of our undocumented immigrants and make a home for them in Vatican City. This would be a most charitable act.

Janet Polak, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: Pope Francis, in a world overpopulated with greed and neglect valuing the almighty dollar more than humanity, has brought home, as he should, the true meaning of what it is to be and act as a Christian.

Advertisement

He wrote: “Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups. The true ordo amoris that must be promoted is that which we discover by meditating constantly on the parable of the ‘Good Samaritan’ ... that is, by meditating on the love that builds a fraternity open to all, without exception.”

President Trump’s initial executive orders are cruel, clearly representing the far-right extremists of Project 2025 who wish to destroy America’s system of checks and balances.

In this problematic, overpopulated world that continues to spin on its axis in spite of the ever-increasing weight of negativity, I can’t help but wonder if Trump voters ever ask themselves seriously, “What would Jesus do?”

Advertisement

Heidi Santschi, Los Angeles