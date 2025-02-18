Letters to the Editor: Has California’s war against climate change made any difference?

Cars that burned in the Eaton fire are seen on Loma Alta Drive in Altadena on Jan. 14.

To the editor: Michael Schneider’s argument against freeway widening in L.A. County on climate change grounds misses a larger point.

Whether or not California meets its climate goals will not make a penny’s worth of difference to the climate. California has been “battling” global warming for about a generation and has nothing to show for it except record heat and record fire. California’s obsession with climate change has produced no benefit and has not done squat for the climate.

It is time to recognize California’s “war” on climate change as what it is — a war on the middle class.

Steven Pedersen, Rancho Palos Verdes