Letters to the Editor: Democracy’s protectors have finally woken up to resist Trump. Is it enough?

To the editor: Edward R. Murrow once said, “A nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves.” It reminds me of an old parable about the two wolves within us, one good and one bad, that are constantly battling. The good wolf represents bravery, truth, generosity and the other good things we seek to be. The bad wolf represents greed, anger and hatred. (“Democrats belatedly wake up to start battling Trump and Musk,” column, Feb. 17)

A would-be king and his cohort oligarch represent the bad wolves. Uninformed and apathetic citizens and Republican politicians who crave privilege and job security are the sheep.

A good wolf’s attitude is always based on the question, “What is best for the pack?” The people who attend rallies, write postcards, send letters to the editor, call elected officials and keep themselves informed of the dismantling of government programs and policies are the good wolves. We demonstrate our power now and in the future by showing up to defend human rights, science, social justice and a democracy in peril.

Advertisement

The good wolves will support elected officials who do what’s in the best interest of our country. Sometimes we need to remind them that it’s our voices and votes that will determine their fate in two years. If the pack of good wolves continues to grow, we will succeed in doing what’s best for all of us.

Mary Rider, Idyllwild, Calif.

..

To the editor: It’s time that congressional Democrats got a spine and started noting the lies spouted by the Trump administration.

Every lie uttered by this White House should be publicly rebutted in the halls of Congress so the truth gets an airing on national television. Have various Democrats speak so their words will be heard by their constituents; don’t just leave it up to one prominent Democratic speaker.

Advertisement

People need to hear the facts rather than just the lies. Silence implies acquiescence. That’s the very least our representatives should do.

David Bach, Sacramento

..

To the editor: President Trump and Elon Musk are paring unnecessary expense from the federal budget while at the same time finding expensive abuse of taxpayers’ money by exposing wasteful federal programs all over the world.

What is striking is that Trump and Musk have the courage to do this rough work, and the opposition, stricken with distemper, is unable to join the cut-fest and strengthen our country. Democrats continue to advocate tax-tax, spend-spend, while Republicans are now paring, parsing and praising the effort.

Advertisement

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati

..

To the editor: Is it too soon to ask, “Are you better off today than you were four weeks ago?”

Steve Arvin, Los Angeles