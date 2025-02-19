Letters to the Editor: ‘Peace in our time,’ appeasement: It’s happening again with Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman carries an artillery shell to be fired at Russian forces in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Jan. 23.

To the editor: It appears that President Trump’s peace talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin may take place without the full participation of Ukraine.

If so, there is a possibility of a sellout similar to what took place in 1938, when Great Britain and France approved of Adolf Hitler’s demand that the large German-speaking parts of Czechoslovakia be annexed by Nazi Germany. The Czech government was not present at negotiations.

Upon his return to Britain, Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain proclaimed that he had secured “peace in our time.” Winston Churchill, then a member of the House of Commons, harshly condemned this agreement as appeasement, as have historians since then.

Advertisement

In March 1939, Hitler seized all of Czechoslovakia. It was then that Chamberlain recognized the unlimited imperial greed of the German tyrant. What followed was the British and French guarantee of Poland’s security. In September 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland, Britain and France declared war on Germany, and World War II began.

In 2014, Putin occupied Crimea and backed separatists in the eastern provinces of Ukraine, areas in which Russian speakers make up a large proportion of the population. After the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, he annexed these provinces.

The U.S. government stance has been highly ambiguous. The current secretary of Defense has declared that those parts of Ukraine annexed by Russia would probably not be returned to Ukraine.

Advertisement

At the peace talks, will the U.S. appease Russia in the name of “peace”?

Thomas P. Bernstein, Irvine

The writer is a professor emeritus of political science at Columbia University.

..

To the editor: In 2022, we saw photographs of the dead bodies of civilians slaughtered by Russian troops and left in the streets of Bucha in Ukraine. That is what Putin calls “peace.”

Now Trump is preparing for more “peace” by rescinding sanctions on Russia and its oligarchs and abandoning the Ukrainians after they have survived years of Putin’s ongoing war crimes. Are we Americans so gutless that we are going to let Trump hand Putin this victory?

Eleanor Egan, Costa Mesa