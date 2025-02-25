Letters to the Editor: An author’s daily walk produces beautiful writing for L.A. Times readers

To the editor: Many years ago, I wrote to The Times commending David L. Ulin on his piece retracing Holden Caulfield’s path through Manhattan in “The Catcher in the Rye.” And now I’m writing to commend him on another walking piece, this time on the comforting routine of a daily stroll through his L.A. neighborhood.

He beautifully celebrates the individuality of the many communities that make this a “region full of character” rather than of faceless sprawl.

I was sorry when Ulin left The Times. Yet, like the reassurance he finds in seeing the same people on his walk each day, I find it comforting to still see his byline in Opinion from time to time, his writing as eloquent as ever.

Kathy Barreto, Culver City