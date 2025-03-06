Letters to the Editor: A bit of hope pecked its way out of those bald eagle eggs in Big Bear

To the editor: As one who is so concerned about our monumental losses of certain wildlife and bird species over these last decades due to our human-driven climate crisis and continued pollution of our land, water and air resources, I gladly join others who are delighted to welcome the offspring of Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow (The (baby) eagles have landed! Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome two hatchlings,” March 4).

This is a print photo I will cut out and put in my album with the fond hope that the hatchlings will grow and thrive and about whom readers will be learning more in the coming months.

After previous years of grave disappointment when the cold weather and low oxygen levels were such that the chicks did not hatch, it is doubly joyous that finally the pair were able to have success and produce their heirs.

We can again always hope that even though our current administration is severely cutting back environmental efforts to support mitigating current harmful climate concerns — needed now more than ever — others in the state Legislature will have the wisdom to fight back so that we can stem the destructive cycle of fossil fuel use currently wrecking our resources and ourselves.

After years of disappointment for both the creatures and those humans who care deeply about them, perhaps now these birds will have a chance to once again thrive, despite the exceedingly cold, snowy winter weather into which they have been born.

These new hatchlings are a symbol of a better future. Long may they thrive!

Elaine Livesey-Fassel, Los Angeles

To the editor: I applaud the L.A. Times for reporting a much-less glorified item. The two main characters are Jackie and Shadow, two bald eagles who live near Big Bear Lake. The periodic reports on these two beautiful lives trying to become parents has gotten a fair share of attention. The webcam set up to keep tabs on their attempt to become parents has paid off, as the pair have two hatchlings with a third expected.

Good luck to you, Jackie and Shadow, and don’t worry about us as we’ll get by somehow.

Bill Spitalnick, Newport Beach