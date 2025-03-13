Letters to the Editor: I bought my Tesla years before Elon Musk went MAGA. Don’t judge me

To the editor: When did the brand of car I drive become a political statement?

I’ve driven an electric car for 12 years not to make a statement, but to do my small part to fight climate change. But lately, my 2013 Tesla Model S with 112,000 miles has become a symbol of my “support” for Elon Musk and, by implication, President Trump.

Never mind that neither of those men appears concerned any longer (if ever) about reducing greenhouse gases or saving the planet.

Of course, Musk is free to support any political party or person he chooses. But his swing to MAGA was probably provoked not by ideology, but rather by former President Biden’s refusal to acknowledge the role Musk played in jump-starting the electric car revolution. Biden likely snubbed Musk because of the Tesla chief executive’s disdain for labor unions.

Now, Musk appears to have turned his back on this accomplishment, as he has been given free rein by Trump to dismantle the federal government.

None of this has anything to do with my decision 12 years ago to buy an electric car. So why does that same car now represent something I do not support?

Daniel Bateman, Diamond Bar

