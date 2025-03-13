Letters to the Editor: Law School dean pens elegant defense of arrested former student’s 1st Amendment rights

To the editor: Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the law school at UC Berkeley, is absolutely correct (“Mahmoud Khalil’s pro-Palestinian comments are protected speech, not grounds for deportation,” op-ed, March 11). We cannot selectively apply the protections of constitutionally guaranteed free speech only to those whose speech we like or agree with. I despise hate speech of any kind, especially antisemitic speech. It is despicable, ugly and almost any pejorative one can think of.

But we should defend to the death all people’s right to speak freely, without fear of punishment, deportation or retribution. Otherwise our democracy is truly dead. The founding fathers weren’t perfect but they were on the right track, given the times. We cannot allow this kind of government-sanctioned behavior.

Diana Wolff, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: I agree with Chemerinsky that arresting former graduate student Mahmoud Khalil may have been an overreach; however, President Trump’s cutting $400 million in funds to Columbia University is an excellent deterrent to universities that do not take antisemitism seriously. Many universities tolerated illegal behavior and a few of their presidents were forced to resign as a result.

David Waldowski, Laguna Woods

To the editor: Chemerinsky gives a detailed analysis of the events surrounding the activities of political activist Khalil as they relate to the 1st Amendment and free speech. Given his position as dean of the UC Berkeley Law School, I would expect Chemerinsky to be aware of the Immigration and Naturalization Act regarding activities of foreign nationals who, as the White House alleges in this case, support terrorist organizations, but he ignores the act in its entirety in his analysis. Perhaps he believes the act does not apply in this instance, but its omission creates a clearly biased approach to the issue.

Scott Perley, Irvine

To the editor: When Chemerinsky speaks, we should all listen. Trump is dangerous. He is a threat to democracy, America and our very way of life. His actions regarding Khalil are blatantly unconstitutional. MAGA supporters are thrilled, I’m sure, but will they be thrilled when he comes for them? Because he will.

Scott Hughes, Westlake Village

To the editor: For all those readers who are still applauding the arrest and detention of Khalil, even after digesting the arguments set forth in Chemerinsky’s commentary, please consider the following:

What are you willing to condone or think necessary the government do with all of the Americans, particularly those identifying as Jewish, who wrote, spoke, marched and demonstrated in support of the very same causes as those expressed by Khalil? In the course of forming a thoughtful response, I would suggest reading “First They Came” in the mirror, one more time.

Ted Rosenblatt, Hancock Park