Even if Kamala Harris enters the gubernatorial race, Katie Porter can win over moderates

As a center-left resident in the Los Angeles area, I believe former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter is our best candidate for governor (“Katie Porter has a shot at being California’s next governor, but there’s a big hitch,” March 17). She has expressed she may not run if former Vice President Kamala Harris enters the race. She should run against Harris; she will have plenty of support. Presented with a choice in the presidential election, of course I voted for Harris, not Donald Trump, but she and Gov. Gavin Newsom are too blue for me.

Between California’s restrictions and regulations, everything has become too expensive and burdensome. Nothing seems to be moving forward. I believe Porter will bring the state’s crazy spending under control. She will make good decisions regarding the people and businesses in the state.

Plus, I like her whiteboard style. She lays out the facts in front of corporate CEOs on her whiteboard, and there is no way for them to wiggle out of her blunt accusations. It is fun to watch and refreshing to see.

Sue Raymond, Montrose