Letters to the Editor: Despite her critics, Mayor Bass is overcoming some of the city’s biggest challenges

To the editor: The headline, “Another painful crisis has us asking: Can Los Angeles accomplish big things again?, (April 3),” captures Patt Morrison’s challenge. She cites the convergence of the fires. The billion-dollar budget hole. Climate change. The howling headwinds of the Trump presidency. She references the absence of a Committee of 25 and alludes to the vacuum left by the death of the legendary Eli Broad.

I agree wholeheartedly with the heart of her argument: “Los Angeles is designed not to work.“ As she accurately states, our mayoral system, unlike the mayoral system of New York, fails to provide our mayors powers over health and education and welfare programs. Because ours is a weaker system, it’s more difficult for any mayor to get things done.

Despite the challenges, under Mayor Karen Bass’s leadership, and due to her deep engagement, our unhoused population has been reduced by 10%. The homicide rate is down 14%. Her most important appointment to date is the police chief. Not surprisingly, Jim McConnell, a deeply respected professional, has proved to be a terrific choice. The rate of rebuilding in the devastated Pacific Palisades, by most accounts, compares favorably with similar rebuilding efforts of devastated areas elsewhere. I am grateful.

I know of no other mayor of Los Angeles — and I have followed closely the careers of six — who can match her experience in state and national government, where she served with distinction as speaker of the California state Assembly and Congress member of the United States. She was chair of the Black Caucus. With good reason, she was quite high on the list of vice presidential prospects when Joe Biden was selecting his first running mate.

Bass serves us now with determination, insight and skill. As she navigates the world of federal and state cooperation and assistance, our city is better for it.

Rick Tuttle, Culver City

The writer served as Los Angeles city controller from 1985 to 2001.