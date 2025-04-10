Letters to the Editor: This Canadian isn’t interested in annexing all of the U.S., but there are a few states of interest

Toronto residents Douglas Bloomfield, from right, his son Phoenix and wife Ame, who are on vacation in Washington, hold a Canadian flag and an ice hockey stick to show their support for Canada regarding trade tariffs in front of the White House last month.

To the editor: With our population being only one-ninth of the U.S., I doubt that we would have much influence in an amalgamated country (“Yes, America absolutely should annex Greenland and Canada. Here’s why,” Michael Hiltzik column, April 2). Instead, I propose that Canada should invite selected states to join us. We’ll take California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. The NFL teams in those states must forfeit their franchises and join the Canadian Football League.

Charles King, Toronto

..

To the editor: How about making each Canadian province and territory a separate state? Most are left-leaning and adding 26 senators and a handful of representatives to Congress could only be good for Democrats. We could even let Quebec stay independent since Trump has made English the official language. In line with renaming things (Gulf of America) we could call ourselves the United States of North America.

Ken Brock, Yucca Valley

..

To the editor: Hiltzik is a beacon of light in the L.A. Times. His columns are thoughtful, clear and fact-based. Whenever I see his name, his column is the first thing I read.

Laura Noell, La Cañada Flintridge

