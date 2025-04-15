Letters to the Editor: The point of DEI is not to eliminate racial discrimination but to compensate for it

To the editor: U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is quoted as saying, “Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.” This misses the point of DEI, which is not to eliminate racial discrimination, but to compensate for the fact it exists (“California defies Trump order to certify that all school districts have eliminated DEI,” April 11). Employers and others have racial biases that influence hiring and other decisions. Unless we counter those biases with initiatives like DEI, the best candidates won’t necessarily be selected for schools, jobs, etc.

Gary Thorne, Yorba Linda

To the editor: Good for California. If the state yielded, the Trump administration would simply make more threats, more demands and supply more reasons to cut off funds, which it may do anyway. Best to say no right now.

David Moskowitz, Playa del Rey

To the editor: If the Trump administration believes that DEI is illegal, why not call for the elimination of all public schools (“California defies Trump order to certify that all school districts have eliminated DEI,” April 11)? DEI is embedded in the public schools. They have to accept all children and provide accommodations to ensure no child is discriminated against.

Do we really want to replace public schools with homeschooling and private schools? Will there be uniform standards? Who will supervise and regulate them? How will they be funded? I would prefer that Trump focus on meaningful reforms for public schools that address 21st century challenges.

June Thompson, Los Angeles

