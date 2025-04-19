Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: Readers pose some simple questions as Trump defies the courts

President Trump standing in the East Room of the White House
President Trump walks through the East Room of the White House on Tuesday.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

To the editor: As President Trump continues to flout the orders of lower courts, appellate courts and even the Supreme Court (“Defying courts in deportation cases, Trump risks a tipping point, experts say,” April 15), is it because he is ignorant of the law, ignoring the law or both?

Marshall Barth, Encino

To the editor: Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.: If I understand the situation, the ball is in your court (pun intended) to rein in the monkey with the hand grenade.

Dave Lentz, Roseville, Calif.

To the editor: My wife and I really don’t understand why rich people like Trump aren’t happy just being rich.

Jim and Marlene Arden, Valley Village

To the editor: Like Kilmar Abrego Garcia, will all Americans potentially be “administrative errors” without constitutional rights? Trump is the only American president to be impeached twice. Will a third time be the charm?

D.H. Sloan, Los Angeles

