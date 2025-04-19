Letters to the Editor: Readers pose some simple questions as Trump defies the courts

President Trump walks through the East Room of the White House on Tuesday.

To the editor: As President Trump continues to flout the orders of lower courts, appellate courts and even the Supreme Court (“Defying courts in deportation cases, Trump risks a tipping point, experts say,” April 15), is it because he is ignorant of the law, ignoring the law or both?

Marshall Barth, Encino

To the editor: Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.: If I understand the situation, the ball is in your court (pun intended) to rein in the monkey with the hand grenade.

Dave Lentz, Roseville, Calif.

To the editor: My wife and I really don’t understand why rich people like Trump aren’t happy just being rich.

Jim and Marlene Arden, Valley Village

To the editor: Like Kilmar Abrego Garcia, will all Americans potentially be “administrative errors” without constitutional rights? Trump is the only American president to be impeached twice. Will a third time be the charm?

D.H. Sloan, Los Angeles