Letters to the Editor: How did vandals get away with felling trees in downtown Los Angeles?

To the editor: Although we look forward to the police investigation of this devastating loss to our urban tree canopy, one question should be asked: Where was the local hotel security, business improvement district security detail or the already busy Los Angeles Police Department during this incident (“Vandals chainsaw dozens of trees across downtown L.A.,” April 20)? How can a person (or persons) be able to use a 120-decibel device to cut down each tree in the middle of downtown L.A.?

Dale Fernandez, Studio City

..

To the editor: This is sick. Trees take years to create a canopy. I’m not confident the city can quickly replace these trees. One year ago, the thriving jacaranda tree in the parkway in front of our building was destroyed by a late-night driver. The driver walked away; the tree was no more. We’re still waiting for a replacement.

Jerry Bluestein, Los Angeles

