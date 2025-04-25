Letters to the Editor: Enduring ‘the whiplash effect’ in the face of President Trump’s reversals

To the editor: It makes sense that many of us are feeling the whiplash effect of the Trump administration and the daily uncertainty which he heaps upon the world ( “Trump reversals on Fed chair, China tariffs send markets higher,” April 23). However, I think the dissonance is further identified by the fact that we are being held hostage in Trump’s chaotic mind.

This is a person who changes his mind with the breeze and enjoys fighting, as if it is the very air he breathes, and who will continue to incite fights with the greater world in order to show that he is in charge. The constant chaos that we are experiencing is wearying to many. Though the Democratic Party needs to unite and fight eventually, in the meantime a crash helmet, neck brace and Dramamine may have to suffice.

Ellen Faulk, Los Angeles

To the editor: President Trump’s actions may seem unpredictable, but he’s doing the same thing that he did on Jan. 6, 2021. He stood by that day and did nothing for three hours in the face of all that pain and carnage. Today, he is doing the same thing: While our neighbors and allies rock from threatened tariffs, as U.S. citizens face steeper prices for goods and groceries, as the stock market crashes and the United States’ standing in the world sinks ever lower, he gleefully watches from his gilded palace.

Jim Lichnerowicz, West Hollywood

To the editor: I almost had to laugh when I read that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that America First includes “mutual respect among trade partners.” The president surely holds no respect for our trading partners who, he says repeatedly, have “been ripping us off” for years. Good luck, Bessent, in talking sense into your blustering boss!

Dan Hennessy, Arcadia