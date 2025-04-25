Letters to the Editor: ‘We need trade policies that sustain, not sabotage, the future of our communities’

To the editor: The Times reported that President Trump’s proposed tariffs could threaten Southern California’s $300-billion trade industry, a sector that supports nearly 2 million jobs linked to our region’s port and logistics systems ( “Trump’s tariffs threaten Southern California’s $300-billion trade industry, report says,” April 22).

This is deeply troubling because these industries are foundational to the economic health of our region and provide stability for countless families. It is especially concerning for recent college graduates like myself who are entering the workforce at a time of uncertainty. Rather than expanding opportunity, these policies could shrink job prospects across multiple sectors.

As a public health student and recent graduate, my perspective is shaped by both academic training and personal experience. I’ve studied how economic insecurity can lead to worsening mental health outcomes, increased chronic stress and reduced access to essential services like healthcare. These are realities for many of my peers, especially those from working-class and immigrant backgrounds who already face systemic barriers to employment and well-being.

Advertisement

Also concerning is that job loss does not stay confined to one industry. When trade and logistics take a hit, it ripples outward: local clinics, schools, public transportation and housing markets all feel the strain. Communities that are already under-resourced often get hit the hardest.

Policymakers should take a more holistic approach, one that considers not only national trade goals but also the local economic and public health impacts. Protecting jobs in Southern California should not come second to political posturing. We need trade policies that sustain, not sabotage, the future of our communities.

Nadia Mahida, Garden Grove