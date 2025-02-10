Letters to the Editor: Do we need ‘cheek-by-jowl’ rebuilding of homes on PCH?

Oceanfront homes destroyed by the Palisades fire on Pacific Coast Highway are seen in Malibu on Jan. 25.

To the editor: Now that the unthinkable has happened to many beachfront homes on Pacific Coast Highway, perhaps it’s time to rethink the rights of the people of the state of California regarding access to the beach. (“Here’s the hard question about homes that burned on PCH,” letters, Feb. 5.)

Anyone who has experienced the miles-long back-up of cars waiting to get into limited public parking, scarce and cleverly hidden public walkways and frantic pedestrians crossing several lanes of highway just for a bit of ocean respite knows this has been an inequitable problem for decades.

Imagine, then, my surprise upon moving from Pacific Palisades to Santa Barbara when I found miles and miles of gorgeous beaches ready to be enjoyed by everyone, accompanied by plentiful and free parking.

I paid taxes in the Palisades, I pay taxes in Santa Barbara. But in only one of these places, I get what I pay for. It is indeed time to question the cheek-by-jowl rebuilding on PCH.

Jocelyn Weisdorf, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: It’s interesting to read a letter making the argument that perhaps the homes on PCH lost in the Palisades fire should not be rebuilt.

What people forget is the huge amount in property taxes paid by owners in this area. Would the same people who desire an unobstructed view of the ocean be willing to cover the loss in tax revenue?

Robert Launius, Oxnard

..

To the editor: Wow, what an insightful letter from a Times reader on rebuilding (or not) destroyed homes between PCH and the Pacific Ocean.

PCH has not really been the “Pacific Coast Highway” for years; it’s more like the VCH, or “View Cutoff Highway.”

Whatever happened to eminent domain and the idea that the coast should be accessible to all Californians?

Denys Arcuri, Indio